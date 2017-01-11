DPS “not concerned” about mandated lead testing

January 11 – New legislation could require Illinois elementary schools and daycares to test drinking water for lead and notify parents of the results.

The plan passed through the Illinois legislature this week and already has support of Governor Bruce Rauner. The proposal applies to all public and private schools built before 2000 that house students through fifth grade.

“I applaud the General Assembly for passing this bipartisan legislation that requires testing of drinking water for lead at schools, daycares, and facilities determined to be at high risk because of the potential for exposure to Illinois’ youth,” Rauner said in an issued statement.

Decatur Public Schools Buildings and Grounds Director Jim Gortner says the district has no reason to worry.

“I think this legislation is a very good thing; I don’t know how anyone can be against making sure our kids are taken care of,” Gortner says. “I don’t see it having an impact on Decatur Public Schools because my predecessor, Mike Sotiroff, had the foresight to have all water sources in the entire district tested for lead in the early 90s.”

An independent laboratory took a look at the lead samples from the 90s, Gortner says, and anywhere there was a problem, all of the piping and plumbing was remediated and replaced.

With the exception of Hope Academy and two high schools, all DPS elementary buildings would have to be tested. Gortner has all documentation from the last round of testing and is prepared to share that with the Illinois Department of Health.

“I really don’t anticipate any testing initially because we have already mitigated any problems we might have,” Gortner explains. “I will share our existing documentation with whoever has jurisdiction on this issue.”

Cost estimates range from $500-$5000 per facility to perform the testing. The testing will be an unfunded mandate. For remediation, Gortner says health, life, & safety funds would be available.

Regardless, Gortner does not anticipate that DPS will have to test any of their buildings.