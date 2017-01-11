DPS considers changes to alternative education program

January 11 – Decatur Public Schools officials are making recommendations for changes to their alternative education program that continues to produce low graduation rates.

It’s already challenging to work with students that are sent to alternative education due to behavioral issues. The district has held on to Phoenix Academy for a number of years, but they are starting to consider other options.

“We are finding out that a lot of these kids aren’t able to express themselves; there isn’t great home life or there is other trauma in their life,” Co-Interim Superintendent Mike Dugan says. “They need to have a social worker; they need to have a guidance counselor. If we do that on a small scale, I think things will be better.”

Dugan and Student Services Director Lawrence Trimble have proposed moving the alternative education program to Stephen Decatur Middle School, which is underutilized. It will bring three separate programs into one building where students will be taught by certified teachers, have 1:1 technology, have access to a social worker, and they’ll also get to participate in some extracurricular activities.

Several of the school board members applauded Dugan and Trimble’s efforts at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

“I really like seeing the total education experience,” Spannaus said. “These facilities shouldn’t be like prisons; we need to give them art and other extracurricular activities.”

Stephen Decatur staff would be used for instruction of P.E. and other electives. The district would also work with Heritage Behavioral Health to provide substance abuse, mental health first aid, day treatment, and in-school sessions to the students.

Dugan also wants the district to provide incentives to alternative education students such as driver’s education, athletics, after-school clubs, internships, and work study opportunities. If students have been expelled, they would not be eligible for all incentives. Dugan also wants the district to look into workforce studies.

“This is the first program we have seen that puts kids on a path to success and a path that could lead to a career,” Board member Dan Oakes praised.

After some further discussion with the alternative education committee, the district hopes to prepare Stephen Decatur over the summer and have the new program in place in August 2017.