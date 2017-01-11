Deadline for Feb. 1 ACA coverage is Sunday

January 11 – If you need to be covered under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) by February 1, you’ll need to enroll by this Sunday, January 15.

If you don’t have health insurance you are required to find coverage under the ACA at healthcare.gov. Things you will need to have on hand when you sign up include full names, birth dates, and Social Security numbers for all persons enrolling; proof of Illinois residency; and employer/income information.

More information can be found at getcoveredillinois.gov.

Additionally, the final deadline to enroll this year is January 31, 2017. Applicants who enroll from January 16-31 will be covered by March 1, 2017.

For assistance in the application process, you can head to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29, to meet with certified application counselors. Saturday counselors are available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday they will be there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be located in the main lobby entrance. If you need help at any time, you can call Meagan Novak, St. Mary’s patient advocate, at (217) 464-2187 to get assistance.