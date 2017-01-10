Zoo buddies meet the wolves

January 10 – Young kids got the chance to spend some time with Scovill Zoo’s wolves Tuesday to learn more about the animals.

Zoo buddies, which is held on the second Tuesday of each month, allows children ages 3-5 years old to meet different zoo animals and learn more about them. Tuesday’s session of the Zoo Buddies program was ‘Howling with Wolves.’ The Zoo hosted two sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Education Coordinator Ben Rapson taught the kids about wolves and how similar they are to dogs. The kids then made their own wolf masks to wear when they met the wolves. Rapson invited the kids to howl and hoped the wolves would join in.

“We had about 10 or so kids lined up this morning all howling,” Rapson says. “We actually were able to get the wolves to howl with us.”

Scovill Zoo houses Tilly, a six-year-old, white-furred wolf. Tilly lives with Timber, who is actually a mixed-breed dog that closely resembles a wolf. The kids were able to watch the two eat some treats, while asking Rapson and another Zoo employee questions.

The next Zoo Buddies class is Funky Skunks, which will be held on February 14. Two sessions will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. More info can be found here.