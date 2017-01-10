St. Mary’s: Heroin treatment about getting people in the door

January 10 – Sometimes the key to helping heroin addicts is getting them in the door and linking them to the right resources.

With the number of heroin/opioid addicts climbing in the U.S., treatment centers are searching for answers to the epidemic. HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital believes they have a successful treatment program. People just have to take that first step.

“The resources are there, it’s just about getting people the right resources they need,” St. Mary’s Behavioral Health Counselor Michael Reeves says. “They can start at our hospital for detox and from there they can be sent to outpatient or inpatient treatment. “

Heroin is fairly cheap but when people run out of it, they will experience physical pain. That’s when they turn to treatment centers, Reeves says. However, many treatment centers are full because it is an epidemic. Addicts can start at St. Mary’s in the detox process and the hospital will help refer them to services.

“We can get people to inpatient services and then they come back to us,” Reeves says. “We treat them as if they have any other illness and then help them get their lives back on track.”

Behavioral Health Counselor David Vail says we also need to focus on preventing addiction in the first place. That means doctors need to prescribe less pain medication and families need to clear out their medicine cabinet.

“We need to do some education and talk to people about medicine cabinets because that is where a lot of this starts,” Vail says. “We can’t have doctors overprescribing medication and then from there, we have to educate families. Four out of five IV/needle users start with prescription medications.”

Sending people to prison for drug or alcohol addiction isn’t working either, Vail said. He says we need to move away from a punitive approach.

“They don’t need more jail; what they need is empathy and some treatment,” Vail explains. “The hope is that people get into recovery, they get better, they live productive lives…and we are there to assist them.”

St. Mary’s treats between 30-80 people per week. How long the treatment lasts depends on the individual.

