Rose says continued talk of budget from the Senate is encouraging

January 10 – State Senator Chapin Rose says he’s pleased with how budget talks are going in the Illinois Senate.

Rose joined Byers & Co. today to talk about the proposed budget from the Illinois Senate.

The Assignments Committee approved some bill packages Monday. The Senate was planning to vote on some of the provisions, but has decided to wait. Rose says the plan is to reintroduce the legislation Wednesday when the next General Assembly gets sworn in.

Rose says he’s delighted that there is at least talk going on about the budget.

“We have Governor Rauner who’s thankfully demanding reforms for the first time in a long time in this state, and we are standing by him on those, but you still have a legislature that’s dominated by liberals,” says Rose. “There will be things you do and don’t like in the package and I’m not defending the package per say but I’m saying that these two leaders [John Cullerton and Christine Radogno] have done a great job standing up and trying to make something happen.”

The package includes an increase in the personal income tax from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent and an increase for the corporate rate from 5.25 percent to 7 percent. It would borrow money to pay off $11 billion in overdue bills, expand legalized riverboat casino gambling, raise the minimum wage, place a penny-per-ounce tax on soda and other sweetened beverages and eliminate pensions for retired lawmakers.

Rose says there are potential strides moving forward for term limits.

“This is the first time the Democrats have acknowledged and agreed to link any version of term limits as a reform moving forward as a state,” says Rose.

The final package also could include changes to the state’s workers’ compensation laws, a referendum on amending the Illinois Constitution to limit lawmakers to 10 years in top legislative leadership positions, and an overhaul of the way the state funds public schools.

Rose says it may be tougher to achieve redistricting reform.

“A couple of us have filed redistricting proposals in the House and I’ve passed the petitions, we’ve went to the Illinois Supreme Court twice now,” says Rose. “I think you’d have to change a judge on the Illinois Supreme Court before you get any redistricting in the state.”