PLUS group forms to make a run at the DPS Board of Education

January 10 – Beth Creighton, Kendall Briscoe and Beth Nolan have announced their intention to run as a slate for the Decatur Public School Board of Education.

They plan on using the acronym PLUS as their mantra which stands for Parents in Leadership for Us.

“This is an opportunity for the community to make real change for DPS,” says Briscoe. “Electing all of us will provide an opportunity to get the school board back on track and focusing on the real issues of the district.”

The PLUS group says over the past several years there has been dissension among board members as well as their constituents which has resulted in a lack of focus on priorities of the district.

“The lack of a strategic plan is one of the most obvious misses from the current board,” says Nolan. “If they cannot sit down and acknowledge what the real challenges are within the school district, create a plan and develop policies to support that plan then they are not doing their job.”

The PLUS group says the most recent example of the board’s dysfunction was demonstrated last Thursday when they held a meeting with the firm hired to conduct the Superintendent search. They cite that over two hours of the meeting was spent conducting an elementary exercise aimed at teaching the current board members what their responsibilities are in their current role as board members.

“Witnessing the current board participating in a basic exercise about their role was very disappointing,” says Creighton. “The taxpayers are spending money to have the search firm look for the best candidate and the realization that this board has to spend precious time learning something that they should already know.”

Briscoe says another key issue is the board’s intention of hiring a new superintendent one week before the April 4th election.

“We were disappointed that there wasn’t more consideration that over half the board would be potentially turning over,” says Briscoe. “I wouldn’t want to apply for a job where I didn’t know who my boss would be or apply for a job where my boss was going to change a week after I started.”

There are four seats open on the DPS Board of Education, Briscoe, Creighton and Nolan are numbers five, six and seven on the ballot.