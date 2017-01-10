Illinois Senate working on budget, reforms

January 10 – Leaders in the Illinois Senate are working on legislation that would address the long-running state budget stalemate.

The Assignments Committee approved some bill packages Monday. State Senator Chapin Rose says these packages probably won’t be the final decision, but it shows the leaders are working towards a solution.

“The Senate President and Senate Minority Leader have worked for the past two months to come up with a comprehensive package that tries to address all of the concerns of the governor,” Rose explains. “They are trying to act like the adults in the room and thank goodness the Senate is. But also, we can’t rush things through in lame-duck sessions or do things in the dark.”

The Senate was planning to vote on some of the provisions, but has decided to wait. Rose says the plan is to reintroduce the legislation Wednesday when the next General Assembly gets sworn in.

“I don’t know that everything in these packages is agreed to by all parties, but the important thing here is that the Senate President and Senate Minority Leader have come together and are moving this ball forward,” Rose says. “If the House and the Speaker want to offer an alternative, by all means.”

One measure would increase the income tax rate to 4.95 percent, up from 3.75 percent. Other bills would allow borrowing to pay of an $11 billion backlog of bills, increase the minimum wage, expand legalized gambling, consolidate local governments, pay Chicago teachers’ pensions, and enact changes to the state employees’ pensions to save the state money.

State Representative Sue Scherer says she won’t support an income tax increase.

“It’s such a mess right now and the last place to go to solve the problem is to go back to our working families and say ‘now we’re going to put it back on you one more time’,” Scherer says. “The state can do better than putting it back on the hardest working people in the State of Illinois.”

Rose says a vote on a tax increase will not be crammed into the lame-duck session, if it’s on the table. He’s hoping to see a productive response from the House in regards to the budget and reform packages.