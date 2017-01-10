Girl Scouts adding new cookies

January 10 – The Girl Scouts of Central Illinois (GSCI) are celebrating their 100th year of sales with a new baker and a new line of cookies.

Little Brownie Bakers will take over manufacturing of cookies for the central Illinois region. The Girl Scouts are also adding a brand new cookie, the Girl Scout S’more. Girl Scouts will also have the opportunity to expand their literacy goals through a new digital cookie system which allows for online sales to friends and families across the U.S.

Direct and booth sales by Girl Scout troops will begin February 10 and will run through March 18. Cookies will be $4 per box with the exception of specialty cookies (Toffee-Tastic and S’mores) which are $5 per box.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the 100 Years of Cookies with cookies that will be familiar names to customers, but a new offering for the central Illinois area,” GSCI CEO Pam Kovacevich said.

The new lineup of cookies for the 38 counties served by GSCI and Little Brownie Bakers include Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Toffee-Tastic, Savannah Smiles, and the new S’mores cookie.