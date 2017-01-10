Free fitness classes a popular option

January 10 – Sometimes it can be costly to get a gym membership and the Go! 217 program is lifting that problem by offering free fitness classes to central Illinois.

Go! 217 is an organization linked with Hospitals Sisters Health Systems that helps residents in central Illinois stay healthy by keeping the community moving. HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and the Decatur Family YMCA have teamed up to offer free fitness classes each month.

St. Mary’s Marketing Director Jessica Michael says they are trying several different workouts. Monday morning was “toning-on-the-go” at St. Mary’s and Monday evening was Zumba at the YMCA. Michael says it’s important for you to know that you can get fit without spending a lot of money.

“We are hoping these free classes will initiate a healthy lifestyle,” Michael says. “You can start parking a little further away and walk or you can go on a run. You can get physically fit without spending too much.”

If you still want to get in a gym, the YMCA has a sliding scale for memberships depending on your income. Other ways you can stay fit is checking out the Go! 217 Facebook page to get tips and sample workouts.

St. Mary’s plans to host a free workout once or twice per month while the YMCA will host two free fitness classes per month. Upcoming classes include Zumba and toning on Thursday, February 2, at St. Mary’s and Ultimate Cross Training on Tuesday, February 7, at the YMCA from 9-10 a.m. and Yoga from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Y.

More information on how you can stay healthy can be found here.