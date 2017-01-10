Excitement surrounds Millikin softball as new field nears completion

January 10 – Construction started late summer of 2016 but now there is a light at the end of the tunnel unveiling Workman Family Softball Field.

The new facility was made possible by a $2 million contribution from Millikin University Trustee Gary Workman and his wife Judy. Officials anticipate that the field will be completed by March 1st in order for Big Blue softball to hold their home opener on March 26th against MacMurray College. The Workman’s have been invited to the home opener to be thanked and honored for their investment.

Head Softball Coach for Millikin Katie Tenboer says after the years of playing at several different locations including, Fans Field, Sunnyside Park, Rotary Park, and Borg Warner Field, it will be nice to be able to call a place home for the athletes.

“We estimated last year that probably ninety percent of students didn’t even know where we played because it was off campus,” says Tenboer. “Being able to be on a home field is very important to the players and the students.”

She says she also expects a jump in attendance during Millikin softball games thanks to the new field.

The Workman Family Field is located on Oakland Avenue in the west portion of Millikin’s current grass football practice fields. The field will be 200 feet down the right and left field lines and 220 feet to straight away center field.

Members of Millikin’s Facility Services, Capital Program Manager Bradley Owens, Grounds Manager/Project Manager Verneil Phillips and Director of Facilities Michael Kuropas have been just a few of the many responsible for the construction of the field.

The crew says the only real issue has been with the weather.

“Weather has been a slight issue with getting turf and concrete down but everything is still on pace to be completed by March 1,” says Phillips.

Owens says the turnaround after inclement weather is a major reason for installing turf.

“The reason why Millikin went with the artificial turf field is to give them the ability to use the field quicker after rain or snow as opposed to a natural turf field where you may have to wait a day or two for it to dry properly,” says Owens.

The Workman Family Softball Field will feature an artificial turf infield and outfield surface, lights, chair back and bleacher seating for 300 people, dugouts, batting cages, restrooms, concessions area, press box and a scoreboard identical to the football fields.

Tenboer says the coaching staff is very excited about the future of the program and where it’s going.

“It’s not every day you get to go to a campus as a recruit and say that they’re building a new field that I’ll get to play on it,” says Tenboer. “We tell recruits we are building the best possible experience here for you and we think you are important as we do all our students here.”

(photo provided by Millikin University)