Decatur Park Police seeking assistance after Beach House burglary

January 10 – The Decatur Park Police are currently looking for help from the public after a burglary last night.

Last night at approximately 9:51 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Beach House restaurant regarding a previous Burglary to Business.

Park District Chief of Police Ed Culp says electronic devices and an undisclosed amount of cash and checks are missing.

If you have any information regarding the incident you contact the Park Watch dispatch at 217-424-1311 or call Decatur Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.