Davis introduces infrastructure bill

January 10 – Congressman Rodney Davis has introduced a bill that would provide funding to state and local governments for new infrastructure projects.

The Partnership to Build America Act, co-introduced by U.S. Rep. John Delaney, encourages public-private partnerships and uses bond sales to finance the fund. Congressman Davis says it is time to start rebuilding America.

“This is an innovative way to finance infrastructure projects,” Davis says. “This is a way to that takes the onus off of the taxpayer and doesn’t take away from the highway trust fund. I hope it becomes part of the debate when we start talking about President Trump’s investment in infrastructure.”

The measure creates the American Infrastructure Fund (AIF) to provide financing to state and local governments for new infrastructure. The AIF would be established by selling $50 billion in infrastructure bonds, which will provide up to $750 billion in loans or guarantees.

“Local governments in my district are always looking for opportunities to advance new projects and fix their infrastructure but too often come up short because of lack of funding,” Davis explains. “It’s really a nationwide problem. The last time we heard discussion on infrastructure outside of our highway bills that we pass every two years is when the president tried to invest the Stimulus bill.”

“This is another way that we can bring private dollars back into our U.S. economy and do something that’s going to put people back to work in Decatur,” Davis said.

Transportation, energy, communications, water, and education projects are all eligible to receive AIF financing. Local governments will just need to apply directly to the AIF for support. To help encourage public-private partnerships, 35 percent of AIF supported projects must have at least 10 percent of their financing be private debt or equity.

Davis says AIF bonds would have a 50-year term and would pay a 1 percent fixed rate return.

The measure previously had bipartisan support from more than 40 Republicans and Democrats when Davis was a cosponsor. He now leads this bill with Congressman Delaney.