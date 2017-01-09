Recent survey shows an increased positive perception of Decatur and Macon County

January 9 – A recent survey conducted by the Limitless Decatur and Macon County campaign show that the perception of Decatur and Macon County is improving.

Community Marketing Manager with the Economic Development Corporation Nicole Bateman issued the survey in 2014 and had 500 participants then issued another in 2016 where 1,100 took the time to give their thoughts.

She says the survey was a way to take the pulse of residents from in and out of town to see how Decatur and Macon County is perceived in many different facets.

“We wanted to make sure to ask the same questions that were asked in 2014 and so we asked all the same questions but also added in a couple additional ones,” says Bateman.

Survey takers were asked what they thought of education, dining, shopping, job opportunities and more to give an idea and where to focus efforts in improvement. Bateman says the findings were exciting.

“I was pleased to report that perceptions amongst all age groups in every single category are up,” says Bateman. “I think what surprised me the most is that 18-25-year-olds and 46-55-year-olds consistently had the largest increases in perception.”

Bateman says she believes that the recent strides in highlighting what Decatur and Macon County has to offer through manufacturing month and telling stories of company success have shown residents that there are opportunities available in the area.

“We want eighteen-year-olds to see that there are opportunities for them here in the community,” says Bateman. “When it came to the question of job opportunities they had the largest increase. Their age group had the largest jump in any of the perception changes across the board for any question we asked.”

Also included in the survey were the top three words to describe Decatur and Macon County. In 2014, those words were blue collar, ordinary and rooted. By 2016 blue collar and ordinary remained but welcoming was included.

According to the findings the largest change in perception vs. 2014 were restaurants, Lake Decatur and bars and nightlife.

Bateman says the survey ended at the end of 2016 and that final statistics will be posted online at LimitlessDecatur.com.