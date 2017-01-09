Nominations being accepted for Richland’s 2017 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year

January 9 – The Richland Community College Alumni Relations Office is currently accepting nominations for the 2017 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year.

The Illinois Community College Trustees Association sponsors the Distinguished Alumnus Award each year. All community colleges in the state of Illinois submit their local winners to be considered for these statewide awards. The Distinguished Alumnus Award recognizes the many success stories of Illinois’ community college graduates. Nominees must have completed a recognized program of instruction at an Illinois public community college more than 5 years ago.

Each nomination for the ICCTA Distinguished Alumnus Award will be reviewed according to the following criteria:

Outstanding success and distinction in their chosen field

Humanitarian service that has proven greatly beneficial to society

Continued interest in and support of education and community colleges

Overcoming life’s obstacles

Completion of a recognized program of instruction at Richland Community College prior to June 30, 2011

The nomination form can be found on Richland’s website by clicking on the link on the home page. Nomination forms are due by February 3, 2017 at 5 p.m.

For more information and to submit nominations, contact Tricia Cordulack at tcordulack@richland.edu or call (217) 875-7211, ext. 6203.