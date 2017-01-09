New law address teacher shortage issue

January 9 – Governor Bruce Rauner is signing a new law designed to help alleviate the shortage of teachers in Illinois.

Governor Rauner says the measure reduces bureaucratic red tape so that it’s less of a hassle for out of state teachers to transfer their license to Illinois, provided the state they are coming from has comparable licensing requirements.

“It will also make it easier for highly-skilled teachers who may be retired or unable to teach full-time to substitute teach,” Rauner said.

The bill passed both chambers of the legislature unanimously in November.

Supporters say that many schools in Illinois are having trouble filling certain teacher positions.

Decatur Public Schools officials say they are experiencing similar problems. Finding teachers especially for math, science, and special education subjects has not been easy.