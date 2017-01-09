Mt. Zion offering dancing programs to the public

January 9 – A chance to improve your dancing skills exists in Mt. Zion this winter.

The Mt. Zion Convention Center is hosting Basic Ballroom and Cha-Cha classes for those looking to get better with their feet on the dance floor.

Six-week sessions start tonight and will end February 13. The first session is a Basic Ballroom class where you can learn the fundamentals of the waltz and foxtrot. The jumpstart class will get you dancing to several types of music quickly and is the prerequisite for Rhumba I next session. The class starts at 6 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Convention Center.

The Cha-Cha session gives participants the chance to learn the basics of the medium-tempo Latin dance and more during its six weeks. The Cha-Cha is danced to Latin music but also to Rock and Roll. The session starts at 7:15 p.m. tonight.

Director of Parks and Recreation for the Village of Mt. Zion Judy Roessler says they’re one of the few in the area to offer dance classes.

“We have newly married, or soon to be married couples taking classes to learn different dances and we also have couples that come every session and come for every class,” says Roessler. “We have different ranges of talent and instruction is out of Springfield and they come over here to do the classes.”

Roessler says those that return come back because they love to dance and because of the insightful guidance of the instructors.

The class is $70 per couple and registration can be done at the door tonight or you can call 217-864-5424.