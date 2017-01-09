More info on rural Macon County accident

January 9 – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says one person suffered minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jamie Belcher says their office responded to the crash at 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 85th Street and Sefton Road, north of Dalton City and southeast of Mt. Zion. Deputies arrived and found a 2005 Chevy Aveo had collided with a 2013 Chevy Silverado in the intersection.

Through investigation, the Sheriff’s Office determined the driver of the Silverado, a 68-year-old man from Lincoln, was traveling eastbound on Sefton Road, stopped at the stop sign and then drove into the path of the northbound Aveo. The 18-year-old female driver from Decatur was taken to a local hospital to be treated for what is believed to be minor injuries.

The driver of the Silverado was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way at an intersection.

The roadway was down to one lane for about 1.5 hours.