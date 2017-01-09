Macon County thanks local law enforcement

January 9 – It’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and plenty of Macon County residents are thanking our law enforcement agencies for their positive impact on the community.

The Decatur Police Department and Macon County Sheriff’s Office are working 24/7, 365 days a year to keep the community safe. Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe says they have a tremendous impact and should be thanked as often as possible.

“It’s nice to have a day where we can sit back and say ‘thank you’ to the people who go out every day not knowing what kind of danger they are going to face,” Moore Wolfe says. “These are the people that may be there to help you on your worst day whether that’s a traffic accident, if your car breaks down, or you just really need help.”

Moore Wolfe’s son, Travis, is a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy. She says it’s important to thank those who put their lives on the line.

Law enforcement’s impact is also appreciated by the Decatur Public Schools District. Officers and Sheriff’s deputies frequently visit classrooms to speak to the students. Law enforcement has also been in the classrooms to read to the kids and they also joined students for breakfast. DPS Co-Interim Superintendents Bobbi Williams and Mike Dugan issued a joint statement.

“In recognition of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, we want to thank the entire Decatur Police Department and Macon County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication and commitment in protecting our students, families and community. We are fortunate to have them as partners in District #61, building relationships with our young students and working towards our goal of a successful learning environment.”

Law enforcement also keeps the community safe as we enjoy the Decatur Celebration. DPD, MCSO, and Auxiliary officers are all on-duty during Decatur’s biggest festival. Some even volunteer their time or work off-duty.

“You know a police officer or Sheriff’s deputy will be there when something goes wrong,” Celebration Director Lori Sturgill says. “And they are also there working to keep us safe while we are all celebrating. We thank them for their service.”