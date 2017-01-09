Library hosting workshop for first-time home buyers

January 9 – If you are a first-time home buyer that needs a little assistance, you can head to the Decatur Public Library Tuesday night for a special workshop.

The library is hosting their First Time Home Buyers Workshop on Tuesday, January 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. The class includes tips for the home buying process, and credit and loan requirements. Speakers include Realtor Tasha Smegal, Coldwell Banker Honing-bell & Diana Nicholls, and Busey Bank.

You can also learn about grant money available from Busey Bank’s First Time Home Buyer program.

The workshop is free. You can call 424-2900 for more information.