DPD says Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over a success

January 9 – As part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, the Decatur Police Department was out for the holiday season working to save lives by keeping drunk drivers off the roads.

From Dec. 16, 2016, through Jan. 1, 2017, the Decatur Police Department arrested 20 drivers for DUI. Of the 20 DUI arrests, 7 drivers were arrested by DPD officers working DUI hire back patrols funded by IDOT. In addition, 11 drivers and passengers received citations for not wearing seat belts.

“To help Illinois drive zero fatalities to reality, we warned partygoers to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs or face the consequences if they did — and we kept our word,” Sgt. Chris Peters said. “These offenders now realize their actions have serious and potentially fatal consequences, and we hope they will never put themselves or others at risk by driving impaired by alcohol or drugs again.

Peters says too often, drivers get wrapped up in the excitement of the holidays and make the foolish decision to drive after drinking.

“No one should ever drive impaired by alcohol or drugs,” says Peters. “Always hand the keys to a sober driver or face the consequences.”