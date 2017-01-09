Decatur Public Library asking for survey participation

January 9 – Before the Decatur Public Library (DPL) develops their strategic plan, they want to hear from you about how the library is functioning.

DPL has already circulated a survey to their staff and now they want to hear from you. Questions include do you go to the library, if not – why, what reasons have you visited the library, etc. City Librarian Rick Meyer says your input is valuable.

“It’s been about five years since we did our last strategic plan,” Meyer says. “The first part of that is gathering information. We did that internally and now we need to hear what the community thinks.”

The survey takes about 10-15 minutes. You can access it online or you can do it by hand at the library.

The survey closes January 25, 2017. You can find it online here.