Decatur Police seek jewelry thief

January 9 – The Decatur Police Department is asking for your help in catching a thief who stole from E Ryan Jewelers over the weekend.

Police say an individual committed an armed robbery at E Ryan (2525 N Water) on Saturday, January 7 at approximately 2:10 p.m. The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’ 9” and 175 pounds. The man was wearing a red Chicago Blackhawk’s hat, black leather coat, black pants and purple shoes.

Police say the suspect was armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun with black grips.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact Decatur Police Detectives at 424-2734, or call Crimestoppers at 423-8477. Photos of the suspect provided by Decatur Police are below.