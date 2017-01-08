City leaders will miss Hoban’s impact

January 8 – Decatur city leaders are happy for Economic Development Officer Patrick Hoban on his new job and at the same time will miss his expertise.

Assistant City Manager Billy Tyus announced Hoban’s resignation Friday. Hoban is headed to be the Economic Development Manager in Tinley Park, IL. For the last three years, Hoban has been the city’s economic development officer, but he has been bringing in businesses to the area for about 10 years.

City Manager Tim Gleason was a driving force behind Hoban pursuing the designation of Certified Economic Developer, which he received in June 2016. Gleason says his impact has been huge.

“Just look at most recent economic development numbers for last year – $71 million – that’s pretty telling,” Gleason says. “He’s done an excellent job for us and has left us in a good position.”

Hoban has been partly responsible for over $1 billion in investment during the 10 years he has been with the city. Some of his most notable projects include: the Midwest Inland Port, Akorn expansion, FirsTech retention/expansion, Wagner-Castings cleanup, municipal fiber project, Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn & Suites, Sonic, and Decatur Brew Works. Plus, Hoban says there are still “a couple more in the pipeline” that are also notable.

The Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce worked closely with Hoban and the city. President Mirinda Rothrock wishes him the best.

“Patrick Hoban has been a great asset to Decatur and the community at large,” Rothrock says. “I think Patrick has been instrumental in so many of our economic development projects. He has been such a great team player and will certainly be missed by the Chamber of Commerce.”

Hoban’s resignation is effective January 20, 2017. He says his family hopes to return to Decatur, his hometown, in the future.