Brinkoetter: drones are changing real estate game

January 8 – Drone technology has found its way to the real estate industry and Brinkoetter & Associates is already finding numerous benefits.

General Manager Tom Brinkoetter has his FAA drone license and is utilizing the technology to give buyers a new perspective on homes. He shoots aerial video of the home, allowing people to see the entire property and what the neighborhood looks like.

“The greatest benefit is you get a totally different perspective of the property that you are viewing,” Brinkoetter says. “We have drone still photography, which is a different perspective of the home that you can’t get at home.”

Brinkoetter says buyers and sellers love the videos. You’re able to see the home and its surroundings before even seeing it in person. Brinkoetter says the videos drive more traffic to their listings.

“Buyers love it because it gives them more information about a potential home they may be interested in and sellers love it because it helps us to market their home better,” he said.

The editing is done in-house, so Brinkoetter can control the cost. Drone technology is also great for showing off their large, commercial properties.

You can check out some of the videos by clicking here.