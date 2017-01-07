National Foodworks announces promotions

January 7 – National Foodworks Services (NFS) managing partners Tony Caccomo and Mark Nicholas are announcing the promotion of two staff members, effective immediately.

Steve Hamilton has been promoted to President of NFS and Kevin Daly, Jr. has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.

Hamilton will be responsible for all operations at NFS going forward. He joined NFS in 2015 as the Director of Marketing/Development. He helped coordinate the company’s role in the 2016 Food Innovation Challenge.

Daly will be responsible for developing all the Marketing and Business Development for NFS. He was Director of Sales when he joined NFS in 2016. He also runs a local spice business.