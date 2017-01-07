DPS board sticking with superintendent timeline

January 7 – Despite the Superintendent search running into the April Election that will bring at least two new board members, the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education is sticking with their timeline, for now.

The school board met with search consultant Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA) Thursday to further discuss the search for the district’s next Superintendent. The current timeline is to hire the next Superintendent mid-March, just a few weeks before the April 4 Consolidated Election.

During the meeting, HYA representative Bill Attea told the board other districts have run into the same situation and in some cases the candidate dropped out of the running because they board could have new members to report to following the election.

Four seats will be open and two members are running for re-election. The board wants to stick to the timeline, but board member Dan Oakes, who is not up for re-election, says it could be dependent on the candidate.

“We are kind of at the mercy of what the next Superintendent wants,” Oakes says. “Changing one board member could change the entire character of the board and candidates might take note of that.”

Oakes says the next Superintendent might not feel comfortable taking the job unless they have the support of the majority of the board they will be working with. Other districts have brought together the old board and the new board to interview candidates, Oakes said.

Board member Brian Hodges – also not up for re-election – says he would prefer waiting until after the spring election.

“I’m concerned about there being a really good candidate out there finding out that 2-4 board members could change and being hesitant about coming to our district,” Hodges says. “Would we have people applying and dropping out because there is going to be a change?”

Hodges thinks waiting until the new board is in wouldn’t change the quality of candidates at this point. Plus, he thinks co-interim Superintendents Bobbi Williams and Mike Dugan are doing a good job.

“Plenty of good candidates have already taken a good job,” Hodges explains. “Even selecting one now, we don’t have as good of a pool.”

Attea told the board Thursday he would let the board know if candidates are concerned about the board change.

The board’s current timeline has HYA presenting candidates February 28. A decision on the next Superintendent could come mid-March and then the board would announce their selection at the March 28, 2017 board meeting.