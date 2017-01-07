DISC hosts timely open house

January 7 – A lot of people’s New Year’s resolutions are to get in shape and the Decatur Indoor Sports Center tried to snag as many those people as they could Saturday.

The DISC held their winter open house Saturday, where they gave facility tours, did demonstrations, and helped people sign up or renew their memberships. DISC Manager Jamie Davis says she wasn’t surprised it was so busy.

“This is usually a busy time of year for us,” Davis says. “We are trying to catch as many of those New Year’s resolution people as we could. People have to get back in the gym and get their health back on track.”

Davis says they probably signed up and renewed about 300 people Saturday. Members and prospective members were able to “spin the wheel” for a chance at 15-50 percent off all full-facility annual passes. There was also a chance to win a free annual pass.

The event included health screenings, a lacrosse demonstration, group fitness class demonstration, and much more. Davis got several positive comments about the 200 meter indoor track. She says people enjoy using because it is larger than most facilities in town.

Something new this year for the DISC is punch passes. Davis says you can get a punch pass for 10 group fitness classes for $35 or $60 for non-members. It gives you some flexibility on what classes you want to take.

There are also personal training specials to start the year. An individual, trial session special will be $15, a total fitness package for three personal training sessions is $90, and the “Biggest Loser” package is for 6 personal training sessions at a cost of $228 or $258 for non-members.

For more information about what the DISC offers, you can call them at 429-3472.