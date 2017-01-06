Madigan could cruise to another term as House Speaker

January 6 – The new class of state legislators will be sworn in next week and one of the first orders of business is who will lead each chamber.

In the House, state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, expects Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, who, with the exception of two years, has been speaker every year since 1983, will be the only Democratic candidate for speaker. Accordingly, he will have her support.

“My district is certainly not in support of most of the agenda of the Republican leadership in our chamber,” Cassidy said.

State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, said it would be nice to have someone new in that leadership position.

“Hopefully someone who doesn’t have as tight of a grip, someone who is willing to allow democracy to actually work the way democracy is supposed to work,” Davidsmeyer said.

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate take the oath of office Wednesday. Following the oath, each chamber will then select their leaders and their rules.

Legislators may see some of the same struggles they’ve experienced over the past two years and that’s how to grow the state’s economy while keeping spending under control.

State Rep.-elect Allen Skillicorn, R-Crystal Lake, said he wants to see spending, tax and business reforms.

“The first thing we should do is stop pushing people out,” Skillicorn said. “We can’t make it easier for them to leave and part of that goes right back to we need to make it harder to raise taxes.”

Illinois has the highest property taxes in the country and in the most recent census data experienced a net population loss of 37,500.

Cassidy said she’s hopeful some common ground can be found, but there are still major philosophical differences between the two parties.

“Thoughtful people can frequently find a great deal of commonality,” Cassidy said.

The new class of lawmakers will be sworn in Wednesday. They’ll then select which lawmakers will lead the House and the Senate.

Source: IRN News