Klugman’s classes were a “must-take”

January 6 – Larry Klugman was known as a great man and his greatest impact was probably seen in the classrooms, which were always full.

Klugman, who passed away last week at age 74, was a founding faculty member of Richland Community College where he taught political science. His infectious attitude and humorous lessons quickly made him one of the more popular teachers at Richland. He retired in 2009 but still taught a few classes each semester, and they were always full.

Macon County Clerk Steve Bean was one of Klugman’s first students. They continued to have a lifetime relationship.

“He helped me with undergrad projects and graduate school projects; he got me a part-time job at Richland where I taught for 20 years or so,” Bean remembers. “He was a master; I always told people he was the Johnny Carson of political science because he made it interesting to students. I think that’s why he made that lasting bond with everybody.”

Klugman almost didn’t work for Richland. When he was considering Richland, he also had a job interview with then-governor Ogilvie, Bean said. Ogilvie, however, did not win reelection.

“What difference it would have been to the life of Richland if he took that state job,” Bean said.

Klugman was one of the reasons sophomore Karl Coleman came to Richland to study political science. Coleman only got to experience half a semester with Klugman, but the professor made an impact on him.

“He had such an insightful, political mind and he was very pleasant to be around,” Coleman says. “The class was so informative and he knew so much beyond the textbook.”

Coleman says it was tough to get into one of Klugman’s classes, but he felt privileged to attend, at least for a short while.