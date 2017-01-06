Hoban taking job in Tinley Park

January 6 – City of Decatur Economic Development Officer Patrick Hoban will be accepting a similar position in Tinley Park, IL, after serving Decatur for many years.

Hoban made the announcement today that he will resign as Economic Development Officer, effective January 20. He will become the Economic Development Manager in Tinley Park, pending a formal vote from the village’s board Jan. 17. Decatur City Manager Tim Gleason says he will be missed.

“I wish Patrick and his family all the best,” Gleason said. “I’m not surprised that Tinley Park saw exactly what I saw in Patrick. Over the last year, that’s why the investment was made in his development as an economic development officer and he has delivered for Decatur.”

Hoban is a graduate of MacArthur High School, Richland Community College, and Millikin University. He joined the City of Decatur in October 2013 to fill the newly-created Economic Development Officer position. He has been part of the economic development team known as “Team Decatur” that has combined to help engineer the resurgence in Decatur you see today.

“As economic developers, our job is to leave our communities better than we found them and I am proud to be a member of Team Decatur which has done just that,” Hoban said. “After a decade of working in economic development for Decatur, it’s time to take more responsibility in a larger market.”

During his tenure, Hoban championed an effort to make a fiber network possible for the city, negotiated numerous development projects such as the Akorn expansion, Sonic restaurant, and much more. His connections to Decatur didn’t end at economic development. Hoban is a board member for the Workforce Investment Board, the Decatur Convention and Visitors Bureau and Limitless Decatur. He is also a member of the Beautify Decatur Coalition and coached football for the Lutheran School Association.

“We are grateful for everything Decatur has given us – great education at MacArthur, Richland and Millikin. Great career paths in advertising, real estate and economic development. Most importantly great friends. Regardless of where our career paths take us, our family will always call Decatur HOME.”