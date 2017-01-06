Harristown considers water options

January 6 – The Village of Harristown is reviewing options for getting water to their residents after learning of expensive repairs to their current water plant.

In December 2016, one of the village’s water softeners went down, and the 40-year-old facility faces numerous maintenance needs. After extensive research, village officials compiled options for the residents to look over.

“A decision needs to happen soon,” Harristown Mayor Rose Ross said at Thursday’s town hall meeting. “Our plant still works, but there are several issues and it will be expensive repairs.”

Options are to build a new water treatment plant in Harristown, get water from nearby Illiopolis, or join the United Regional Water Co-Op. Building a brand new water plant and transmission line would cost about $2.47 million. The village would apply for a low-interest loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. The village anticipates the water bill for a household using 8,000 per month would be around $82.20.

That option would not include drilling a test well, but if the village did do a test well they would spend more money upfront, lowering the amount financed. That option would be about $80.67 per month for an 8,000 gallon user. Another option includes building a new treatment plant that would use existing wells. It would be an average around $71.14 per month, same water usage. The final option involved with building a new water plant would include providing water to Niantic. The bill would be $65.57.

If the village were to buy water from Illiopolis, they run the risk of using an even older water treatment plant. The village would also need to extend their water main and add a booster station because they are about 85 feet higher than Illiopolis. The total project cost is estimated at $1.31 million, and Illiopolis would sell the village water at $6 per 1,000 gallons. An average household using 8,000 gallons of water per month would have a water bill around $97.45

The village could also buy water from Decatur, which would have to be a permanent move. It would cost the village about $6.59 per 1,000 gallons and would be roughly $83 per month.

The final option is joining a co-op with about seven other small towns. The United Regional Water Co-Op would be run by EJ Water. All towns in the co-op get an equal say on a governing board. EJ would construct a brand new water plant near Illiopolis (because they have the most wells) at a cost of $12.7 million. That cost would be shared between all members of the co-op. Because all parties would be sharing costs, a resident’s average bill would be a lot cheaper. An average bill would be $51.20, or $61.36 if the village took out a loan. The water facility wouldn’t be completed until May 2019.

No decision was made at Thursday night’s meeting.