Community attends memorial to celebrate Klugman’s life

January 6 – Hundreds showed up to Richland Community College Friday to mourn and celebrate the life of Professor Larry Klugman.

Klugman, 74, passed away December 27, 2016. He was a founding faculty member of Richland Community College where he taught political science. He was remembered Friday during a memorial service at Richland’s Shilling Community Education Center. The Eulogy was delivered by former Decatur mayor Paul Osborne, who was friends with Klugman for more than 40 years.

“Larry was a great teacher and certainly made politics very interesting,” Osborne says. “Everyone remembers him as being a funny guy but he was also caring and optimistic. My son was an Army Ranger in Kuwait at one time and Larry would keep me updated on what was going on. He would also always tell me that nothing would happen to my son.”

Osborne ran a television show and one of his most frequent guests was Klugman. Klugman also headed up Osborne’s campaign for Mayor of Decatur. They lost their first mayoral bid so “we couldn’t teach how to run a successful campaign,” Osborne joked. Osborne remembers getting an ordinary piece of barn wood from Klugman with the words “Pray when you win. Pray when you lose. Pray” written on it. Osborne still looks at that wood each day.

Former Richland president Dr. Charles Novak also spoke at the service. He knew Klugman for many years, having worked with him during his tenure. Novak says Klugman was probably the finest teachers he knew.

“Larry affected thousands of people and because of that, he isn’t gone,” Novak says. “There’s a little bit of Larry Klugman in each and every one of us.”

Fond memories of Klugman’s humorous side came out in many of the other speakers. Macon County Sheriff’s Lt. Bill Hotwick, who lived across the street from Klugman, had plenty of comical stories to share. He even brought with him a gift he received from Klugman: a large wooden fish.

“Larry would take me fishing during a time in my life when I most needed it,” Howick says. “And Larry didn’t fish.”

RCC Interim Dean of Liberal Arts Dr. John Cordulack worked closely with Klugman during their time at Richland. Cordulack shared more humorous stories.

“He would often come to my office with a smile on his face and close the door,” Cordulack told the crowd. “I knew that a TOC joke was coming; a “Termination of Contract” joke. He definitely had jokes that weren’t always suitable for the public.”

Former RCC student Jacqueline Jameson also spoke at the memorial, telling those in attendance about Klugman’s impact on her. She says he always had a way of making everything realistic and really saw the potential in every student. Klugman was the reason she pursued law school because “he told me I would go to law school and become an attorney.” That was enough motivation for Jameson.

The Richland Community College Foundation will be accepting any memorial contributions to the Larry Klugman leadership Makes a Difference Fund. Your donation will be used to develop a collection of leadership and character building experiences for Richland students.