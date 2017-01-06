Child 1st Center gets grant for counseling services

January 6 – The Child 1st Center will be able to help children in their care with counseling services thanks to a grant.

The Ullrich Foundation recently donated about $20,000 to the center to help them refer kids to counseling services and pay for the service. Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott says they appreciate the funding and think this will be a beneficial service.

“If you think about a child going through such an ordeal – number one they were abused and number two they have to relive it all through court,” Scott says. “This will be very important for them.”

The Child 1st Center is a Child Advocacy Center that advocates for children to have a safe environment free of violence and abuse. The Center serves families in both Macon and Piatt Counties.

More information about the center can be found here.