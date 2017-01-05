Vinyl resurgence good news for G-B’s Books and Records

January 5 – With vinyl remaining popular to the older generation and millennials starting their own collections, G-B’s Books and Records in Decatur is enjoying increased foot traffic.

Since G-B’s is one of the only record shops in the area, many are flocking to the store for the newest record to build their collection.

“This is something brand new to millennials,” Co-owner Bob Laskowski says. “It’s tangible; they can hold it in their hands. It’s something to collect and treasure.”

Laskowski and his co-owner brother, Gary, still love music and are happy to see a new generation appreciate vinyl. They’ve owned G-B’s since 1988, which has always been located on Eldorado Street in Decatur.

“I think we started because every guy back then wanted to be in a band; I just went to the record side,” Laskowski said.

The two brothers still own and operate the shop, located on 702 E Eldorado Street in Decatur. They relished during the height of music in 1995 and have continued to stay open despite the downward trend that came with the age of the internet.

The Laskowski’s are seeing a lot of millennials who are vinyl collectors, picking up classic albums from Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and The Beatles, to some of the new music that is also being recorded onto vinyl.

G-B’s is a destination for many. Laskowski says they are busy during the holidays as people return home and have to make a stop at the record shop. G-B’s has also been visited by some talented artists including Decatur-native Brian Culbertson, and Blackberry Smoke when they performed at the Decatur Celebration.

Lakowski says they enjoy being a constant in many people’s lives and hope books, CDs, and vinyl never dies out.