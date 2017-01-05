St. Paul’s Early Learning Center celebrates new home

January 5 – St. Paul’s Early Learning Center has a new place to call home at what used to be the former Bachrach Building.

Today the Decatur Chamber of Commerce held an official ribbon cutting, with the help of some of the youngsters that attend, at their new location at 1 Bachrach Court in Decatur.

St. Paul’s Early Learning Center has been a dedicated pre-school starting in the 80’s and by the late 90’s they began full daycare. Their 14,283 square foot facility consists of seven classrooms that serve children from six weeks old to twelve years old through day care, preschool and school-age programs. Each classroom has access to a bathroom and the space also accesses an outdoor play area designated for children.

Director at St. Paul’s Early Learning Center Kim Newingham talks about what makes their location different from others.

“The biggest thing that sets us apart is our staff,” says Newingham. “We have a lower turnover than a lot of places do. We have quite a few teachers that are dedicated and have been here for three years, five years or longer. The chances are if you start your child in a class with a teacher they’ll have that teacher a good period of time.”

Newingham says it’s exciting to finally have a building that’s specifically designated for the children. She says at their facility children learn social skills and focus on Christ Center Care

“We want them to know that Jesus loves them,” says Newingham. “We work on academic skills that they will need to know going into Kindergarten. A lot of it is interactions and learning how to live together in a way that’s supportive for everyone.”

Associate Pastor of Youth and Families at St. Paul’s Doug Bender talks about what the facility will allow the Learning Center to do better.

“Before we had this space developed we were doubling our church ministry and our daycare space all in one area,” says Bender. “This new facility allows more space and solely designated for one purpose. I think it’s helped reinvigorate our staff here and give our teachers a new facility that’s functional with what they want to do.”

To learn more about St. Paul’s and their Early Learning Center and how to sign your children up you can click here.