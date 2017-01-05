St. Mary’s, YMCA offering free fitness classes

January 5 – You can join in on some free fitness classes to start 2017 thanks to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and the Decatur Family YMCA.

The classes are part of the GO! 217 Program and will be offered each month. The first free workout class/sign-up event will be this Thursday, January 5 in the Assisi Room at St. Mary’s starting at 6 p.m. Additional classes will be held at the YMCA on January 9 at 8:15 a.m. for “toning on-the-go” and another at 6 p.m. for Zumba.

Registration is not required, nor do you need to be a member of the YMCA to participate in the workouts held at their facility.

GO! 217 is a program that aims to keep community members moving and to improve overall health for all who live in the 217 area code. The program is offered in cities where Hospital Sisters Health System hospitals are located.

More information can be found here.