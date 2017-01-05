Skeff Distributing celebrating 50 years of operations in Decatur

January 5 – A local Decatur business is celebrating a major milestone this year.

Skeff Distributing is celebrating 50 years of service this year after beginning operations on January 6, 1967. Gerald B. Skeffington, his wife Bonnie and brother Robert E. Skeffington took on the task of distributing Anheuser-Busch, Inc. products to the area.

Now the business is ran by Gerald’s son John who currently serves as President. Skeffington says it’s a proud accomplishment celebrating 50 years.

“It’s an amazing feat for any company to last that long,” says Skeffington. “Most businesses that start in today’s age don’t reach fifty years so this is quite the accomplishment.”

Skeffington gets credit along with Brian Byers of Neuhoff Media, Kevin Breheny of J.L. Hubbard Insurance and Bonds for coming up with the idea of the WSOY Community Food Drive 15 years ago. Skeffington says the community has been tremendous to the company.

“My father always said ‘you can’t take from the community, you have to give back,’ so that’s been a hallmark of the company for fifty years,” says Skeffington. “We’re involved in virtually every event in the community and try to support everything we can. We want to help make this a better place to live, work and play.”

The company has also done their fair share of expanding. Within the last eleven years, Skeff Distributing purchased House of Brews in Springfield, Premium Brands LTD in Champaign, Earl Gaudio & Son in Tilton (Danville) and Gagne Distributing in Taylorville, bringing their service territory to the majority of East Central Illinois. With the addition and consolidation of recent markets, the company’s current annual volume is 4,000,000 cases of beer sold.

“Like other businesses, consolidation has played a big part and from our humble beginnings in just Decatur we now service most of East Central Illinois,” says Skeffington. “It’s been a good thing and something that you have to do and we’ve been lucky enough to expand.”

From humble beginnings of eight total employees, Skeff Distributing currently employs 112. Some are scattered over East Central Illinois working in the communities they serve but their home base is in Decatur at East L&A Industrial Drive. In July of 2014, construction on an addition to Skeff Distributing Company’s office and warehouse building was completed. It now covers 170,000 square feet on 20 acres of land.

Skeffington says he owes thanks to the people of Decatur.

“They’ve been wonderful to us and it’s been a great place to live, work and raise a family and we thank Decatur for that,” says Skeffington.