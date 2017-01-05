NSU offering a chance for local businesses to understand cyber security

January 5 – If you’ve been a victim of a cyber attack Network Solutions Unlimited is offering a chance for you to better understand computer security.

Network Solutions Unlimited President Frank Saulsbery says thirty-nine percent of employees have admitted to opening emails that they suspected may have been scams, fraudulent or contained malware.

The chances of opening a risky email have increased which is why Saulsbery says they’ll be holding classes to teach the ins and outs of security.

“We’ve created a training course for someone with no real computer security knowledge to identify emails that are phishing attempts, scam attempts, viruses or malware,” says Saulsbery. “After a class you’ll be able to identify and avoid those. We also teach a little about online buying and how to identify a safe site.”

Classes are only one and a half hours and no prior knowledge is required.

“We will work with individuals on a different basis but since businesses are primary targets that’s where we wanted to start our focus,” says Saulsbery. “We wanted to give small businesses a better option to have local training so they could send their employees to.”

There are no specific dates for the classes and they can be made by appointment only. You can call NSU to set up a class date by calling 217-428-6449. A company can set up a class with up to twenty attendees for a flat fee of $350.