NowDecatur.com 8-Bit Bowl!

Posted on by

Dust off those 8 bit consoles and get your thumbs ready! it’s the inaugural NowDecatur.com 8-bit Bowl! What better way than to celebrate a classic’s 25th birthday, than a double elimination tournament to crown who is the best!  Top 3 players win cash prizes!

Saturday, January 28th

Doherty’s Pub

Begins at Noon

Registration $10

Fill out the registration form below by Thursday, January 26th to be included in the contest.  Registration fee is $10 and must be paid by the 26th by calling 217-423-9744 or by stopping by NowDecatur studio’s at 250 N Water St., Suite 100 in downtown Decatur.  *Registration and payment not received by the deadline will not be included in the bowl.

Official Rules

If you plan to destroy your opponents in the NowDecatur.com 8-Bit Bowl, you better review the rules! Click Below for the full list of rules and regulations.

Click Here

NowDecatur.com 8-Bit Bowl Registration

Contact Us

Register for the NowDecatur 8-Bit Bowl on Saturday January 29th at Doherty's! Registration must be received by Thursday, January 26th. Registration fee is $20 and must be paid by deadline by calling 217-423-9744 and paying by credit card or by stopping by 250 N Water St., Suite 100 in downtown Decatur. See official rules.

More News

Latest Photos