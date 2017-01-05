Dust off those 8 bit consoles and get your thumbs ready! it’s the inaugural NowDecatur.com 8-bit Bowl! What better way than to celebrate a classic’s 25th birthday, than a double elimination tournament to crown who is the best! Top 3 players win cash prizes!

Saturday, January 28th

Doherty’s Pub

Begins at Noon

Registration $10

Fill out the registration form below by Thursday, January 26th to be included in the contest. Registration fee is $10 and must be paid by the 26th by calling 217-423-9744 or by stopping by NowDecatur studio’s at 250 N Water St., Suite 100 in downtown Decatur. *Registration and payment not received by the deadline will not be included in the bowl.