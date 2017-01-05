NowDecatur.com 8-Bit Bowl RULES

1. Team Selection & Coin Toss: A manual coin-flip will precede each game. The coin-flip winner can choose the matchup (i.e. the two teams) or defer the matchup choice to the coin-flip loser.

1. If the winner chooses the matchup, the winner is given the P1 controller, and the loser chooses his choice of the two teams in the matchup.

2. If the winner defers the matchup choice, the winner is given the P2 controller, the loser will then choose the matchup and the winner will select his choice of the two teams.

In summary, the winner of the coin toss either gets P1 and choice of matchup or P2 and choice of teams.

2. “One Matchup Once” Rule: The coin-flip winner can only select a particular matchup once throughout the entire tournament. For instance, if Player A wins the toss and selects Packers-Browns, Player A cannot call that exact matchup for the rest of the tournament. Player B, however, is free to select that matchup later in the tournament.

3. Customizing Playbooks and Lineup Changes: Customizing playbooks is permissible. You can access your “change” screen (screen where you check player conditions and make substitutions) only twice per half. This helps speed up the games.

4. WR/TE at RB: A WR/TE cannot carry the football unless it is a reverse. You can insert a WR or TE into a RB slot for lead blocking purposes, but he cannot carry the football. To further clarify, players such as Ernest Givins, Ricky Sanders, and Andre Rison cannot carry the football unless it is a reverse.

5. No Ties/Overtime: No game can end in a tie. If a game is tied when regulation concludes, competitors will proceed to OT. If no one scores in the first OT, a new game will begin and the first competitor to score will be declared the winner. So that one competitor does not start with the ball in each OT period, the kicking team in the first OT will be the receiving team in the new game (i.e. the second OT).

6. Lurching: Lurching is prohibited. If you want to rush with a DL, you must either go outside the offensive tackle or “popcorn” someone on the offensive line. Note that this rule does not apply to LBs. Don’t know what lurching is? Watch the video below:

7. System Malfunctions: If there is a system failure in the first half, games will be replayed from the start. If a system malfunctions in the 2nd half, only the second

half is replayed. In that event, the scores from each half are added together to obtain a final score. If the game was uncompetitive or any equipment malfunctioned due to human error, the tourney organizers reserve the right to declare a winner without replaying any portion of the game.

8. Controllers: Tournament competitors are allowed to bring their own controller to use in games. Tournament organizers will also coordinate obtaining equipment for the competition for those that do not bring their own. Tournament organizers will examine each controller and tag it as acceptable, only tagged controllers can be used.

1. Competitor controllers must be original Nintendo OEM products and cannot be modified in any way.

2 Original NES controllers and NES dogbone controllers are allowed.

3.NES Max or NES Advantage are not allowed.

4.Yes, you can use a Power Pad in any and all juice-off competitions.

5.We love the Power Glove. It’s so bad.

9. Tournament Disputes: Matt Hall and Kyle Wiese are the tournament referees. They will decide all disputes.

Any broken rules will be left to the judges to deem consequence. Typically, first offense is a warning, second a reduction in score, third will be forfeiture of the game and fourth banned from the tournament.