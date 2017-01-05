Macon County CASA hoping to increase volunteers this year

January 5 – Executive Director of Macon County CASA Steve Miller has big plans for the charitable organization in 2017.

Currently, Macon County CASA serves about thirty percent of the children that are in the Macon County juvenile court system. That’s about thirty percent of six hundred children. Miller says the goal for 2017 is to serve fifty percent of the children. He says they can’t do it without your help.

“We’d like you to think about a New Year’s resolution that says something about how you’ll advocate for an abused or neglected child,” says Miller.

Macon County CASA is holding classes starting January 19th that will run mornings and evenings and there are five onsite classes and five done at home on an electronic device. Miller says the next swearing in with Judge Little will be February 22nd.

“We’re not looking for legal beagles we’re really looking for people that have the best interest of children at heart and want to do something about kids who, through no fault of their own, are involved in the court system because of abuse or neglect,” says Miller.

Miller says abuse and neglect can lead to foster care which he says can be a bumpy road for the children.

A trained CASA volunteer gathers information for the court and recommends, to the judge, what the child needs, The CASA volunteer also recommends what is in the child’s best interest for a safe, nurturing and permanent home. This recommendation comes in the form of a formal report that is given to the judge to aid in his/her decisions on behalf of the child. A CASA volunteer advocates for an appropriate decision that is made in a timely manner.

To find out more about becoming a special advocate or fill out an online application you can click here. Or you can call them at 428-8424.

Miller says you can’t stop and come back on the online application so to save some time he encourages you to have contact information for three references available. You can also have an application mailed to you or visit them at their location 132 S. Water Street in the Millikin Court Building Suite 250.