January 5 – A memorial service for Richland Community College professor Larry Klugman will be held tomorrow at Richland’s Shilling Center.

Klugman, 74, died Tuesday, December 27. He was a political science professor at Richland and was known for being a political expert the media could reach out to. Klugman was also a founding faculty member of Richland.

The public service will be held on Friday, January 6 at 2 p.m. in the Shilling Community Education Center.