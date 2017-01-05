HSHS Medical Group building facility at Big Creek

January 5 – Hospital Sisters Health System Medical Group will be growing out of their Mt. Zion facility to become one of the first to locate at the former Big Creek Stables site.

The large barn located at the former stables site came down in 2016, and development of the land started shortly after. Now, a new, 12,000 square foot HSHS Medical Group facility will be built.

“After looking at the various options in our area, including renovation and expansion of our existing facility, we felt it was better to build a new facility so we didn’t interrupt our current care,” Executive Director of Operations, outpatient and ambulatory sites, Jim Schaefer said.

The six providers (3 doctors, 3 nurse practitioners) at their current 1200 N. State Highway 121 location in Mt. Zion will be moving to the Big Creek facility. The new location will offer expanded services such as X-Ray and additional laboratory services. Schaefer says they plan to add four additional providers and about 10 support staff at the new facility.

“We were looking for something with visibility on the highway and we wanted to stay close to the Mt. Zion area because that’s really the roots of the practice started,” Schaefer says. “We also wanted easy access for our patients. We looked at various sites but this one seemed to be the most attractive for us. Plus, it gives us a quick route over to St. Mary’s Hospital.”

Schaefer says they have been contemplating expansion for the last 18 months. The Med Group hopes the facility will be completed by July 2017.