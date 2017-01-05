DPS Board attempting to regroup before choosing Superintendent

January 5 – Before the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education chooses the district’s next Superintendent, a search firm is helping them function more efficiently.

While there was discussion about the Superintendent search at Thursday’s open work session with Executive Search Firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), most of the meeting was dedicated to helping the board decide what their role is and what the next Superintendent should be handling.

Over the past month, HYA representatives met with community members, parents, students, DPS administration, and faculty to find out what the district needs in their next Superintendent. HYA also asked about the state of the district and found much of the public is concerned about the school board.

“Many respondents, including board members, indicated the board is perceived to be dysfunctional and attempts to micromanage the district, rather than lead it through effective and efficient governance,” HYA Rep. Paul Swanstrom told the board, citing findings from the survey and interviews.

Swanstrom also said there were concerns about the lack of having a strategic, long-term plan, bickering and disagreement internally among members of the board, and lack of and effective relationship between the board and former Superintendents.

It wasn’t all bad from the public, Swanstrom said. Strengths identified included the high school renovations and the high-quality education in the magnet and Montessori schools, but much of Thursday’s session was to help the board regroup.

As for the next Superintendent, HYA found respondents want to see someone that can foster mutual respect between staff, have high expectations for academic achievement, and be visible and engaged in the community.

The board also discussed the timeline for hiring the next Superintendent. They had verbally agreed to make a decision mid-March at a meeting with HYA in December. HYA Rep. Bill Attea told the board it might be better to wait after the April Consolidated Election.

“We have seen some candidates back out of the process if they don’t know who they’d be reporting to,” Attea said.

There will be at least two new board members after the April election. A total of four seats are open, with just two current board members running for re-election. The board ultimately decided to keep the current timeline in place for now.

For more results from the interviews and survey done by HYA, you can listen to the meeting in podcast form here.