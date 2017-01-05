DMCOC Basic Computer Class is next week

January 5 – If you’re lacking the skills to use a computer or the Internet, you can join the Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation (DMCOC) next week to learn.

The Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation is hosting their basic computer class starting Monday, January 9, 2017. The class will meet from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays for three hours over the course of four weeks. The session will wrap up on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Skills you can learn include instruction in keyboarding, computer basics like using the internet, Windows 10, and Microsoft Word and Excel. Once the class is complete, you will be awarded a Certificate of Achievement.

There is no charge for the training; however, potential students must meet eligibility guidelines in order to take the class. For example, for a family of three, income cannot exceed $6,300 for the past 90 days.

You must schedule an appointment to speak with the DMCOC before getting a spot in the class. Seats will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

To schedule an appointment, you can call the DMCOC at (217) 428-0155.