Park District honors long time Airport employee

January 4 – Today the Decatur Park District honored an individual that spent twenty-five years keeping the Decatur Airport in top shape.

Jerry Smith started in 1988 as a part-time employee of the Park District and by 1991 took a full-time position at the Airport. Smith served twenty-five years and twenty-five snowstorms says Airport Director Tim Wright.

“Removing snow is completely different at the airport than say in the city,” says Wright.

Smith was responsible for snow removal, mowing the Airport grounds and general maintenance. Wright says he was a valued employee of the Decatur Airport and Park District and was instrumental to the maintenance department.

“Jerry knew the FAA rules and regulations and with the oncoming staff that’s replacing him he was instrumental in teaching them the things he knew and learned over the years,” says Wright.

Wright says he’ll miss seeing Smith out at the Airport.

“I’ll miss seeing his smile every morning it would brighten your day and he always wanted to say good morning,” says Wright.