Mt. Zion Village Board approves vehicle purchases, re-appointments of commissioners

January 4 – The Mt. Zion Village board unanimously approved several vehicle purchases at Monday’s meeting.

The purchases were included in the FY-17 budget and include a 2017 Ford Explorer for the police department and two John Deere zero-turn mowers for public works.

The purchase of the Explorer will cost $27,739. The mowers will cost a total of $15,100.

Each year the police department rotates out an older vehicle after the purchase due to high mileage and usage. Mt. Zion Police Chief Adam Skundberg says they normally get seven years out of the vehicles before rotating them out with new vehicles.

Village Administrator Julie Miller says the vehicle is basically the same they’ve bought the last two years. She says she anticipates the vehicle arriving in the summer. The vehicle will be paid half and half from the General Fund and the Games Fund. The Games Fund is revenue received from the State of Illinois for the Pull Tab/Game Jar sales from Majestic Hall. The money can only be spent on specific police related items such as vehicles.

Miller says they anticipate the mowers arriving by spring.

In addition, the board unanimously approved the re-appointments of David Beasley, Robert Kistenfeger and John Anderson to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners. Anderson will have one term ending December 31st 2017, Kistenfeger will have a two year term ending December 31st 2018 and Beasley will have a three year term ending December 31st 2019. The terms are required by village ordinance.