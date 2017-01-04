Law Enforcement Safety Tax could return on April ballot

January 4 – A referendum asking if the county can increase the sales tax by a quarter of a percent to fund specialized positions at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office could return on the April ballot.

64 percent of Macon County voters said ‘no’ to the ballot question this past November. At their Tuesday night meeting, the Macon County Finance Committee unanimously agreed to put the question back on the ballot.

The Sheriff’s office warned they would have to cut multiple positions if the tax failed, but Sheriff Tom Schneider says they were able to shift around personnel to avoid cuts.

“Through attrition, we ended up not replacing several individuals in our department in both the correctional division and the patrol division,” Schneider explains. “We ended up moving specialized positions and taking them (officers) out of specialized positions and putting them into patrol.”

Specialized positions lost include a narcotics officer, school resource officer, drug interdiction officer, and fugitive apprehension officer.

If the measure passes, you would pay an additional $0.25 per $100 of “tangible personal property bought at retail.” The tax excludes qualifying food, drugs and medical appliances, and most vehicles. Most food you buy at the grocery store is exempt but food made for immediate consumption, such as deli or hot food, is taxed. Prescription and non-prescription medication and drugs are also excluded.

The Sheriff’s Office heard from many residents after the November Election that they had no idea what the tax question was about and where the money would be going. Schneider hopes to better get the word out for this next election.

“These are very important positions,” he says. “As a police department, we are trying to be proactive when it comes to our policing efforts. That occurs when narcotics detection and/or interdiction work is being done, fugitive apprehension is taking place, and when our officer is present so that our schools are safe and/or they are involved in the educational process when it comes to public safety.”

The .25 percent tax increase would fully reinstate those positions at the Sheriff’s Office.

The measure must now pass the full Macon County Board to appear on the April 4, 2017 Consolidated Election ballot.