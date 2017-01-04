Even without state budget, Illinois spends big

January 4 – Even without a budget in place for the rest of the fiscal year, Illinois’ governor said the state is set to see more than $6 billion in deficit spending, but a budget watchdog group said actual spending levels may be difficult to determine.

It’s been 18 months with no budget, but billions are being spent on debt payments, public employee pensions, state employee pay and various social services because of court orders, consent decrees and continuing appropriations.

Some lawmakers have said preexisting spending appropriations cover 90 percent of the state’s operations. Truth In Accounting Research Director Bill Bergman said the real number is elusive.

“We really don’t have a good read, or a timely read, or an accurate read on our state’s spending,” Bergman said.

A budget is just one financial report, Bergman said.

“In essence budgets aren’t really results,” Bergman said. “What shows up if you’re really walking the talk are in the audited financial reports.”

Bergman said the state isn’t just on “auto pilot,” it’s like taxpayers are flying blind and stuck in a cloud.

“And that’s principally because the latest Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) that Illinois citizens have available to them is for a fiscal year that ended 553 days ago,” Bergman said.

Without ways to control costs or grow the economy, the governor’s office has projected the state is on pace to spend $6.6 billion more than it’s bringing in.

Lawmakers left Springfield last month without implementing a new budget for the remainder of the fiscal year that ends June 30.

Meanwhile, a report published in November from the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget said in the past 15 years pension costs jumped 586 percent, programs at the Department on Aging jumped up 313 percent and state employee insurance was up 166 percent.

Source: IRN